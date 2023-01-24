Community Briefs

UAM names new vice chancellor

The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced the appointment of Jay Hughes as vice chancellor for student engagement.

Hughes has 40 years of experience in public and higher education. He graduated from UAM in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in history degree. His career in education began in Crossett at Norman Junior High School as a history teacher. He held positions as a history teacher at Monticello High School and Crossett High School before pursuing a master's degree in general counseling at Louisiana Tech University, according to a news release.

"I am excited that Mr. Hughes accepted this critical role at UAM," UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss said. "He is a respected professional with a firm commitment to the success of our students. His years of experience and exceptional leadership will greatly benefit the institution as we work to enhance the overall student experience and foster a living and learning environment in which all students will thrive."

He became the UAM dean of students and director of residence life in 2009. The following year, he was named vice chancellor for student affairs before becoming the vice chancellor for University Operations and Student Affairs in 2016.

Hughes retired as vice chancellor for University Operations and Student Affairs at UAM in October 2017. After a brief retirement, he returned to work as the director of alternative education with the Monticello School District and eventually returned to UAM as the alumni and development officer in 2020.

"UAM has been an important part of my life from the time I first arrived as a student-athlete in 1978," Hughes said. "I'm truly blessed to have yet another opportunity to serve under the visionary leadership of Dr. Doss, and I am committed to the success of all our students."

UAM, National Park College set partnership

The University of Arkansas at Monticello and National Park College will hold two events today tow announce a new partnership that will give Hot Springs students an opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree at NPC at one of the state's lowest tuition rates, according to a news release.

A press conference with leaders from UAM, NPC, University of Arkansas System and its board of trustees will be held at the system's Cammack Campus at Little Rock at 10:30 a.m. today. A public announcement is planned with the NPC campus community at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to both events.

"UAM and NPC have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership that will integrate their business programs to offer an affordable, accessible bachelor's degree," according to the release. "The institutions will leverage their collective resources to improve college completion rates in Arkansas, creating a model partnership for higher education in the state."

McGehee changes board date

The McGehee School Board meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the high school library. The agenda includes an award presentation, financial statement, updates, administrator's reports, and executive session, according to a news release.