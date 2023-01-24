College news

Harding University

SEARCY -- More than 400 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.

• Shaye Brouse of Pea Ridge received a Master of Arts in Teaching special education.

• Brittney Barthel of Pea Ridge received a Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.

University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

• Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge (72751) made the list.

Doepke was among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2022 dean's list.

