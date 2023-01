Blackhawks defeat Lions 67-45

Pea Ridge 67, Gravette 45

Blackhawk senior Bric Cates barely missed a double-double performance to lead Pea Ridge to a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Gravette Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The Blackhawks (14-8, 5-2) led 15-8 after one quarter and 27-16 at halftime, then pulled away by outscoring the Lions (14-7, 3-4) 21-11 in the third quarter for a 48-27 margin.

Cates finished with 16 points and nine assists for Pea Ridge, followed by junior Josh Turner with 12 and senior Colton Thurman with 11.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Luke Baker, No. 3, shoots 3! The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Gravette Lions 67-45 in a home game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.



