Benton County Jail

Monday, Jan. 16
3:19 p.m. Stephen Lyon, 39, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, first degree criminal mischief; second-degree assault on a family or household member
3:58 p.m. Michael Ross Fuller, 30, Garfield, by Lowell Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia
Tuesday, Jan. 17
11:26 a.m. Lucas Young, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear
Wednesday, Jan. 18
2:39 a.m. Tyler Christian Mathiesen, 27, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession controlled substance Sch 1,2 meth/cocaine; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; improper use of registration; defective lights; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia
Thursday, Jan. 19
3:07 p.m. Eric White, 36, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, aggravated assault; reckless driving
Friday, Jan. 20
4:40 p.m. Rodney Ray Chewey, 51, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, theft by receiving
Saturday, Jan. 21
1:31 p.m. Jose Ruben Rodriguez, 59, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; and felony possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine