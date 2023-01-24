Benton County Jail

Monday, Jan. 16

3:19 p.m. Stephen Lyon, 39, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, first degree criminal mischief; second-degree assault on a family or household member

3:58 p.m. Michael Ross Fuller, 30, Garfield, by Lowell Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia

Tuesday, Jan. 17

11:26 a.m. Lucas Young, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Wednesday, Jan. 18

2:39 a.m. Tyler Christian Mathiesen, 27, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession controlled substance Sch 1,2 meth/cocaine; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; improper use of registration; defective lights; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia

Thursday, Jan. 19

3:07 p.m. Eric White, 36, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, aggravated assault; reckless driving

Friday, Jan. 20

4:40 p.m. Rodney Ray Chewey, 51, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, theft by receiving

Saturday, Jan. 21

1:31 p.m. Jose Ruben Rodriguez, 59, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; and felony possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine