Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Jan. 11
Simple Simon's Pizza
1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.
Subway
281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.
Super Donuts
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite G, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink. Clorox laundry soap was accidentally provided instead of supplies needed.