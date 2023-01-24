Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 11

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Super Donuts

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite G, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink. Clorox laundry soap was accidentally provided instead of supplies needed.