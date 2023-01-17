Water meters for construction cost

Changing the city's cost and policies for renting water meters to construction companies was discussed at length in the City Council Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, resulting in changes to the proposed ordinance, which was to have been considered at the regular City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, City Water Utilities manager Ken Hayes sent an to city officials requesting the changed ordinance be pulled from the Jan. 17 City Council agenda as he said he believes the original ordinance should not be amended.

"This department did our due diligence and presented a fair and equitable ordinance," Hayes wrote, attaching policies from three neighboring water utilities to justify his request.

The proposed ordinance provided for a rental fee of $7 per day, a $500 deposit, a meter set fee and relocation fee of $40 and rates billed at the city's bulk water rate.

Hayes told council members there is one person using the temporary meter for a private business and others have either allowed meters to be damaged during extremely cold weather or not returned the meters.

Council member Cody Keene, who works for Crowder Construction, objected to the daily rental fee saying neighboring cities do not charge that.

In Hayes' email to city officials, he said neighboring water districts do charge a rental fee. He said the city has 13 temporary water meters and his reasoning for the costs are to be able to get the meters returned and to be maintained in good condition.

One of the first acts of business for the council at the Committee of the Whole meeting was to establish rules of order and procedure for the council. Mayor Nathan See recommended a monthly meeting prior to the regular council meeting to review and discuss business to be presented at council.

One item on the rules and procedure was to add an opportunity for public comment limited to three minutes per person for no more than 20 minutes total.

After discussion about when to hold the committee meeting, both to allow adequate time for consideration of the city business and time for the agenda to be published in The TIMES, it was agreed that the meetings would be held 12 days prior to the regularly-scheduled City Council meetings.

"I think we need time to modify the agenda prior to it being published," See said.

Other items discussed included an ordinance establishing costs for lift assist services, a real estate contract to allow the city to put in a detention pond to alleviate flooding in the Givens Subdivision and state contract purchase of vehicles for the Water and Police departments.

The mayor told city officials the state contract option of purchasing vehicles will no longer be available. He asked for the option to waive competitive bidding and purchase vehicles off the lot.

After discussion, city attorney Shane Perry was advised to prepare ordinances to waive competitive bidding to allow for purchase of a vehicle for the city administration, for the Water Department and for the Police Department.

The purchase price of the vehicles was previously approved in the budget.

Council members also discussed the city's ordinance limiting the number of chickens allowed at city residences.

Several council members said they have been contacted by city residents about the ordinance that forbids roosters and allows four chickens per residence. It was agreed to leave the ordinance as it is.