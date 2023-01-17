Strong winds exacerbate hay fire

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard High winds and dry hay bales combined to spread a fire on East Harris Road outside of Pea Ridge Monday afternoon. Avoca, Pea Ridge, Rogers fire departments were initially dispatched to the scene as the fire threatened a nearby barn and house. The property is owned by C.W. Wilkerson, who said he rents it to his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Tom O’Brian. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

