Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 3

Thursday, Jan. 18, 1973

Pea Ridge school superintendent Roy Roe announced he has extended spring closing of schools by one week and that the school will have yet another three days to make up because of the extended and severe ice and snow that this area had already had.

Keith Escue, president of the Pea Ridge School Board, became the first candidate for the board position to be voted on in March.

Pea Ridge volunteer firemen were summoned 28 times during the year 1972 with eight of the calls within the city limits of Pea Ridge, according to the annual report by Fire Chief Harold Hurd. An average of 12 men responded to the calls.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 1983

Matters involving the Pea Ridge sewer project, including the amending of the contract for the engineers; employee vacation and pay schedules including a pay increase of 5%; adoption of the 1983 budget, increased by about 7%; and receipt of the annual audit of the water and sewer department occupied the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday.

Kent Webb, incumbent member, Pea Ridge School District 109 Board of Education, filed a petition for re-election.

Four tires were set on fire on the premises, or near to, the Pea Ridge National Military Park Sunday and the Benton County Sheriff's Office has joined park officials to find the culprit.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 3

Thursday, Jan. 21, 1993

The entrance fee to the Pea Ridge National Military Park has been increased from $1 per adult to $2 per adult and from $3 per family to $4 per family effective the first of the year, said superintendent Steve Adams.

The Pea Ridge High School Scott Hi-Q team opened the season Tuesday hosting West Fork and Elkins in Blackhawk gymnasium. Pea Ridge came in second place.

Members of the Pea Ridge team were Cristy Graham, Leyla Maloney, Denise Patterson, Jennifer Jones, Belinda Robbins, Wes Mabry, Tina Poindexter, Sharon Goates and Luke Fraley. Sponsor was Wade Kniseley.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2003

School Board members voted to form a committee made up of board members, Booster Club representatives and interested residents to consider the future of the Pea Bowl.

An 84-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after his vehicle collided with a NEBCO Fire Department tanker truck on the way to a fire alarm, according to state police.

The Garfield City Council put the finishing touches on a job description for the city water superintendent at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013

"I love you," were Jessica Ferris' parting words to her husband when he left for work Thursday. Little did she realize those words would resound in her mind as she heard her husband's screams over the police scanner shortly after dark. Ferris was assisting a motorist when he was hit by a passing car on Slack Street just after dark. Ferris survived.

Allowing for uniformity, Planning Commission members approved a variance requested by Dennis turner for setback variances for a storage building on North Curtis Avenue.

When completed net month, the Pea Ridge Community Library will be a visible testimonial to the strength of community involvement and volunteerism. The building on North Curtis Avenue, given to the city by Mercy Medical, was gutted and rebuilt with volunteer labor.