Public officials

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

• Mayor: Nathan See, 479-451-1122, ext. 102; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

• City Clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected]; Term 2019-2022

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Streets: Monte Keene, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 104

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

• Merrill White, 479-586-8406; [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 1 Position 2

• Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: 2019-2022

Ward 2 Position 1

• Steve Guthrie, 479-451-8236; [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 2 Position 2

• Jeff Neil, 479-721-5435; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

Ward 3 Position 1

• Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: 2019-2022

Ward 3 Position 2

• Nadine Telgemeier, 479-685-7139; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

Planning director

• Jessica Grady, 479-451-1122, ext. 107; [email protected]

Community development

• Dustin Phy, 479-451-1122, ext. 108; [email protected]

Planning Commission:

• Al Fowler, chairman; 479-531-0291; [email protected]; Term: 2019-2021

• Greg Pickens, vice-chairman; 479-402-1834, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2025

• Samantha Flint, secretary; 479-330-2362; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

• Chris Johnson, , 479-402-4652, Term 2021-2025

• Dr. Karen Sherman, 479-451-1048; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

• Michael Wilhelm; 402-641-3464, [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

• Carolyne Wendel; 479-312-4371; Term: 2022-2027

Library Board

• Larry Thompson, chairman, 479-903-6547, Term: 2021-2025

• Heather Reiter, vice chairman, 727-480-6630, Term: 2018-2023

• Arieanna Reynolds, secretary, 417-793-3917, Term: 2018-2023

• Jeff Neil, treasurer, 479-721-5435, Term: 2021-2025

• Wendy Martin, 501-472-5362, Term: 2021-2025

• Anita Deal, Term: 2019-2024

• Vacant, Term: 2018-2023

School Board

Superintendent Keith Martin, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]

979 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Mindy Cawthon, president, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; Zone 4; term expires 2024

• John Dye, vice president, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; Zone 5; term expires 2025

• Sarah Saragusa, secretary, [email protected]; Zone 3

• Jessica Branham, member, [email protected]; Zone 2

• Adam Yager, member, [email protected]; Zone 1