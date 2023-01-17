Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Report | January 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Breakfast: Whole-grain donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans, coleslaw, cornbread, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: BBQ rib patty

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Taco burger

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, lettuce/tomato/salsa, seasoned corn, graham cracker, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Sausage/egg biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge schools menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT