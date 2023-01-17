Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | January 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

8:12 a.m. Police received a delayed accident report from an official with First Baptist Church who reported damage to a fence surrounding a playground. Church officials sent a video recording to the police showing the incident and the vehicle involved. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police received a report that a vehicle matching the one seen in the video was back on the premises. Police spoke to the driver, Larry Bierman, 42, and issued him a trespass warning from the property.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

10:10 a.m. Police arrested Eric Helms, 40, Garfield, in connection with felony fleeing; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; driving with license revoked or registration suspended or revoked; fictitious auto license plants and reckless driving.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

