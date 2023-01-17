Obituaries for the Jan. 18, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Marion Lee Cooper

Marion Lee Cooper, 95, of Pineville, Mo., died Jan. 8, 2023, in his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Powell, Mo., to John Absolum Cooper and Lilly Mae DeWitt Cooper.

He was a United States Army veteran serving in Korea and retired from the Missouri State Highway Dept. after 26 years. He had a dairy farm and enjoyed raising his goats and chickens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Lee Horton Cooper; and siblings, Billy Cooper, Opal Blevins and Edna Jordan.

Survivors are his son, Jack Cooper of Pineville, Mo.; Marilyn Gray and husband, Danny of Pineville; two grandchildren, Rex Gray and wife Julianne of Midvale, Utah, and Mark Gray and wife Jamie of Junction City, Kan.; a great-grandson, Cooper Gray, of whom Marion thought the world; and his faithful companion, "Bud."

Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Roller Cemetery in Powell, Mo.

There was no visitation.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Donald Hensley

Donald Gene Hensley, 83, of Texarkana, Ark., died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Texarkana, Texas.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anna Hensley of Texarkana, Ark.; one daughter and son-in-law, Galyn and Ronnie Richardson of Genoa, Ark.; one son and daughter-in-law, Damon and Stephanie Hensley of Princeton, Texas, one sister, Guin Prestidge of Atlanta, Texas, three brothers, Kenneth Hensley of Aledo, Texas, Bill Hensley (Ann) of Winter Haven, Florida, and M. J. Hensley (Wilma) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel.

Burial was in Holly Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Texarkana Funeral Home.

Stella Delores Killer

Stella Delores Killer, 71, of Springdale, Ark., died Jan. 11, 2023, in Washington Regional Medical Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Eureka Springs, Ark., to Cleo Thomas David and Dorothy Olivia Lugenbeel David.

Stella graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1969. She married Tommie Killer Feb. 21, 1992. She managed buildings for Lindsey Management, loved to take care of her grandson and loved her family very much. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors are her children, Jessica Phipps and husband, JD III of Springdale, Arkansas, Dennis Marshall and wife, Rachael of Fayetteville, Ark.; step-son, Tommie Killer II of Oklahoma; a sister, Joyce Raymer and husband, Junior of Garfield, Ark.; grand-daughter, Tori Dilbeck and husband, Blake of Purdy, Mo.; grandsons, Johnathan Phipps and Jerimiah Phipps; and great-grandson, Briggs Dilbeck.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Union Chapel Cemetery, Garfield.

Zenda Ann Larson

Zenda Ann Larson, 74, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan. 10, 2023, in Northwest Medical in Bentonville. She was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Wichita, Kan., to Merwyn Melville Morris and Helen Marie Creighton Morris.

She loved her cats and worked for Wal-Mart and K-Mart as a clerk.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vernon Morris, Melville Morris and Merlyn Morris.

Survivors are her sisters, Joy Moore of Rogers, Ark., Nancy Davis of Rogers, Ark.; and nieces, Kim Staab, Debbie Reed, Teresa Sanderson and Sheryl Adams.

No services were planned.

Keith Sanford

Keith Sanford, 66, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Mercy Medical Center in Rogers. He was born on Nov. 28, 1956, in Little Rock, Ark., to Billy Edgar Sanford and Dorris Painter Sanford.

He married Darla Jean Sligar on Dec. 24, 2015, in Springdale, Ark. He was the circulation director for the Morning News for many years and later for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, a dog lover, enjoyed traveling, cooking and was a sports fan, especially an avid Razorback fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending whatever events they were involved with. He attended the Trinity Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs.

Survivors include his wife, Darla Sanford of the home; a son, Josh Sanford of Rogers; a daughter, Brandi Timmons and husband James of Pea Ridge; two stepdaughters, Melissa Barton and husband Chad of Harrison and Crystal Riley and husband Josh of Decatur; a sister, Anita Spahr of Bentonville; and eight grandchildren, Alexia Hall, Makenzie Garrett, Baylor Barton, Faith Riley, Piper Riley, Reagan Timmons, Thaddeus Timmons and Brooke Timmons.

Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Trinity Pentecostal Church.

Burial was in Ganderville Cemetery near Summers, Ark.

Arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark.

