New personnel positions created

New teaching positions for the 2023-2024 school year were approved as were creating two new custodial positions to begin immediately at the recently School Board meeting.

School Board members approved the request from assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey to hire an evening custodian for the junior high and an evening custodian for the auxiliary facilities.

"We are seeing increased use, especially at night," Ramey told board members, explaining that daytime custodians will have the building clean by 6 p.m. and then evening use will require additional cleaning before classes meet the following day.

At the request of Anne Martfeld, assistant superintendent, board members approved creating five new positions. They are visual art teacher for the Intermediate School; performing art teacher for the Intermediate School; math/science position at the Junior High School; social studies/literacy teacher at the junior high school and a high school core subject area teacher to be decided after scheduling.

Martfeld said there are from 220 to 230 students expected to go to the junior high next year and additional teachers will be needed.

She said the visual and performing arts teachers are based at the Intermediate but also help with junior and senior high schools.

"They presently share with the Intermediate and Middle schools. It's very, very tight so we need to split that off," she said. "It gives flexibility to support those electives.

Board member Jessica Branham asked how many open positions there are currently.

Martfeld said there was a need for a healthcare professional and high school graphic position. She said there is also a need for third-grade math.

Martfeld said she and the principals plant to attend recruiting fairs in February to find new teachers.

Branham asked whether the pay was factored into the request.

"We will be able to fund financially. If we couldn't, we would not present them to you," superintendent Keith Martin said.

"We usually ask for next year's staff at the February and March meetings. We want to be as aggressive as possible. It gives us the best opportunity to find the best applicants," Martin said.

Board members also approved a School Choice resolution stating that no students will be accepted via school choice if it requires an addition of personnel.

"We're not saying we're not taking School Choice," Martin explained, but just that "we're making sure we're within our capacity."

The School Board retired to executive session to consider employment. Upon returning, they said the contract of the superintendent would be extended by a year but would discuss the monetary aspects at a later date.

"We appreciate your leadership," Mindy Cawthon, board president, said to Martin.

In other business, the board approved:

• Resignations from Bradi Kegley, teacher at the Middle School; Rachel Hartley, teacher/coach, PRHS; Mindy Swanepoel, Middle School cafeteria manager; and Ashley Rhuems, food service, Middle School;

• Hiring Janelle Ziehe, instructional aide, Primary School; and

• Transferring Adam Gibby, from virtual teacher/coach to graphic design/yearbook/coach, PRHS; and Nicole Cole, from instructional aide to teacher, Middle School.