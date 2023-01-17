TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Freshman Makenzie Stites, No. 11, drives toward the goal for a shot.
Game Photos

Lady Blackhawk head coach Heath Neal instructs junior Leah Telgemeier near the end of the game Tuesday.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Jayden Spivey, No. 21, pushed toward the goal past a defending Lady Tiger.

Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, drives in the lane toward the basket pushing around a Lady Tiger defender. The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Hawks fell to the Tigers 43-59.
Print Headline: Lady Hawks fall to Tigers
