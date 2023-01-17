Manage Subscription
Lady Hawks fall to Tigers

by Annette Beard | January 17, 2023 at 6:10 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Freshman Makenzie Stites, No. 11, drives toward the goal for a shot. The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Hawks fell to the Tigers 43-59.

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Lady Blackhawk head coach Heath Neal instructs junior Leah Telgemeier near the end of the game Tuesday. The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Hawks fell to the Tigers 43-59.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Jayden Spivey, No. 21, pushed toward the goal past a defending Lady Tiger. The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Hawks fell to the Tigers 43-59.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, drives in the lane toward the basket pushing around a Lady Tiger defender. The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Hawks fell to the Tigers 43-59.

Print Headline: Lady Hawks fall to Tigers

