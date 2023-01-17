Helping one another

Several people stopped to help Margot Tibbs when her car ran off the driveway into the ditch in front of the post office on North Curtis Avenue Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Watching oncoming traffic, Ms. Tibbs accidentally turned too sharply leaving the Pea Ridge Post Office and her car went off into a ditch.

Neighbor Thomas Steward said his children saw the incident and alerted him, then he went over to help.

Kim Williams said she was dropping off mail when she saw Ms. Tibbs' predicament and offered help. She stood with Ms. Tibbs while the men worked on getting the car back on the road.

"She went to make a right hand turn and was looking at traffic," Williams said. "I was putting my mail in when I heard a clunk... and realized something was wrong."

Ken Hayes was southbound on North Curtis Avenue when he saw the car sitting at an angle nose down in the ditch and turned in to help.

Then men attached a chain to the frame of the car and pulled it out of the ditch.

Thanks to caring neighbors, Ms. Tibbs was soon safely back on the road.