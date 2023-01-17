Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Family togetherness enjoyed

by Annette Beard | January 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sunday afternoon's mild temperatures provided a good opportunity for a walk (and ride) around the neighborhood in Standing Oaks for Kaytlyn and Brandon Bulen, their children Oliver, 5, and Gracie, 2, and dog, Mason.

Sunday afternoon's mild temperatures provided a good opportunity for a walk (and ride) around the neighborhood in Standing Oaks for Kaytlyn and Brandon Bulen, their children Oliver, 5, and Gracie, 2, and dog, Mason.

Print Headline: Family togetherness enjoyed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT