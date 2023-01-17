Escue fetes 90th birthday

An open house reception is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for long-time resident of Pea Ridge, Keith Escue in honor of his 90th birthday this coming weekend in Messiah Lutheran Church, Ark. Hwy. 94.

Escue was born in Atwood, Kan., to Ernest and Lois Escue and moved to northwest Arkansas when he was a child. He graduated from Springdale High School in 1952.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marines, Escue was a dairyman and cattleman in Pea Ridge on his ranch on the north side of town along Arkansas Highway 94. He and his brother, John Escue ,own Escue Wood Products. He is general secretary for Farmers Mutual Progressive Insurance.

He is a loyal and proud resident of Pea Ridge and northwest Arkansas, according to his son, as well as a faithful fan of both Pea Ridge Blackhawk sports and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He served as president of the Pea Ridge School Board in the 1970s, was a member of the Pea Ridge Jaycees, Benton County Farm Bureau, American Legion and is currently a member of the Pea Ridge Lions Club.

He is a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church (Pea Ridge) and former member of Faith Lutheran Church (Bentonville) and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Rogers).

He is a long-time member of the Shady Grove Bluegrass Band.

He and the former Martha Wharton were married for 50 years prior to her death.

The couple had one son, the Rev. Douglas Keith Escue of Santa Fe, N.M., and his wife, Laura; two grandsons, Nathan Escue (wife, Amy) of Mahomet, Ill., and Samuel Escue of Santa Fe, NM; and two great-grandchildren, Parker Escue and Jackson Escue, both of Mahomet, Ill.

Cards may be sent to Escue in care of Messiah Lutheran Church, 15315 AR 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751.