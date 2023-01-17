Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Ashley A. Albrecht, 29, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Shawn V. Arena, 41, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Anzora Mariano Arriola, 35, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Morgan S. Birch, 27, disorderly conduct, guilty

Marshall W. Bobst, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Danny D. Carter, 73, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ismael Cruz, 35, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance - local, guilty

Christopher Adam Dixon, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed

Lisa M. Dungan, 53, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty

Ariel N. Ervin, 32, failure to appear, guilty

Carbajal Sergio Estrada, 35, speeding, bond forfeit

Kimberly Ann Ford, 32, speeding, guilty; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty

Consuelo Garcia, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Andrew T. Gregory, 29, no proof liability insurance - local, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Gabriel Guerra, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Katherine Hall, 25, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Gabriel Kane Hammerstone, 20, no seat belt, guilty

Gary Dean Hart, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Miranda Guess Herring, 54, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Hannah J. Hollis, 20, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 41, contempt and failure to complete public service, dismissed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dre Bradley Johnson, 30, speeding, bond forfeit

Tyler J. Littrell, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, dismissed; no proof liability insurance - local, guilty

Tammy Louise Lute, 51, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Jason K. McCrary, 40, speeding, bond forfeit

Jose R. Merlesantiago, 29, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Memphis Alexander Perez, 19, improper headlights, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed

Brian J. Ray, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Robin Jo Recio, 37, driving with no vehicle or trailer tags, guilty; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving with no vehicle or trailer tags, dismissed; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, dismissed

Michael B. Ricks, 45, driving while intoxicated, guilty; obstructing highway or other public passage, dismissed

Angel Rigsbee, 27, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Stephanie Rodriguez-Juarez, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Justin Ray Rogers, 27, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof liability insurance - local, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Mandy Nova Rotenberry, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Carolyn O. Ruiz, 42, improper lane use, bond forfeit

Donald G. Smith, 78, speeding , bond forfeit

Chelsie A. Strickland, 31, no proof of liability insurance - local, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mica Shane Suggs, 53, no insurance proof present, guilty

Nicholas Alan Warren, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty; no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty

Brooke E. Woods, 27, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Michael Lee Wright, 36, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit