Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Ashley A. Albrecht, 29, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Shawn V. Arena, 41, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Anzora Mariano Arriola, 35, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Morgan S. Birch, 27, disorderly conduct, guilty
Marshall W. Bobst, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Danny D. Carter, 73, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ismael Cruz, 35, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance - local, guilty
Christopher Adam Dixon, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed
Lisa M. Dungan, 53, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty
Ariel N. Ervin, 32, failure to appear, guilty
Carbajal Sergio Estrada, 35, speeding, bond forfeit
Kimberly Ann Ford, 32, speeding, guilty; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty
Consuelo Garcia, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Andrew T. Gregory, 29, no proof liability insurance - local, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Gabriel Guerra, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Katherine Hall, 25, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Gabriel Kane Hammerstone, 20, no seat belt, guilty
Gary Dean Hart, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Miranda Guess Herring, 54, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Hannah J. Hollis, 20, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 41, contempt and failure to complete public service, dismissed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Dre Bradley Johnson, 30, speeding, bond forfeit
Tyler J. Littrell, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, dismissed; no proof liability insurance - local, guilty
Tammy Louise Lute, 51, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Jason K. McCrary, 40, speeding, bond forfeit
Jose R. Merlesantiago, 29, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Memphis Alexander Perez, 19, improper headlights, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
Brian J. Ray, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Robin Jo Recio, 37, driving with no vehicle or trailer tags, guilty; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving with no vehicle or trailer tags, dismissed; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, dismissed
Michael B. Ricks, 45, driving while intoxicated, guilty; obstructing highway or other public passage, dismissed
Angel Rigsbee, 27, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Stephanie Rodriguez-Juarez, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Justin Ray Rogers, 27, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof liability insurance - local, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Mandy Nova Rotenberry, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Carolyn O. Ruiz, 42, improper lane use, bond forfeit
Donald G. Smith, 78, speeding , bond forfeit
Chelsie A. Strickland, 31, no proof of liability insurance - local, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Mica Shane Suggs, 53, no insurance proof present, guilty
Nicholas Alan Warren, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty; no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty
Brooke E. Woods, 27, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Michael Lee Wright, 36, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit