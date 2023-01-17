Manage Subscription
City building permits for 2022

by From Staff Reports | January 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

January 2022

^Total permits for type:^36

^Total fees for type:^$64,812.85

^Total cons. value for type:^$9,799,590

February 2022

^Total permits for type:^39

^Total fees for type:^$85,328.76

^Total cons. value for type:^$9,997,138

March 2022

^Total permits for type:^22

^Total fees for type:^$28,570.97

^Total cons. value for type:^$6,949,766

April 2022

^Total permits for type:^5

^Total fees for type:^$5,310

^Total cons. value for type:^$1,674,804

May 2022

^Total permits for type:^16

^Total fees for type:^$26,751.94

^Total cons. value for type:^$4,195,340

June 2022

^Total permits for type:^29

^Total fees for type:^$44,607.93

^Total cons. value for type:^$8,114,041

July 2022

^Total permits for type:^41

^Total fees for type:^$49,518.98

^Total cons. value for type:^$15,487,762

August 2022

^Total permits for type:^60

^Total fees for type:^$85,986.87

^Total cons. value for type:^$17,796,297

September 2022

^Total permits for type:^50

^Total fees for type:^$66,616.90

^Total cons. value for type:^$13,561,475

October 2022

^Total permits for type:^12

^Total fees for type:^$19,362.96

^Total cons. value for type:^$3,230,668

November 2022

^Total permits for type:^4

^Total fees for type:^$3,310

^Total cons. value for type:^$964,310

December 2022

^Total permits for type:^5

^Total fees for type:^$8,466.98

^Total cons. value for type:^$1,217,644

