City building permits for 2022

January 2022
^Total permits for type:^36
^Total fees for type:^$64,812.85
^Total cons. value for type:^$9,799,590
February 2022
^Total permits for type:^39
^Total fees for type:^$85,328.76
^Total cons. value for type:^$9,997,138
March 2022
^Total permits for type:^22
^Total fees for type:^$28,570.97
^Total cons. value for type:^$6,949,766
April 2022
^Total permits for type:^5
^Total fees for type:^$5,310
^Total cons. value for type:^$1,674,804
May 2022
^Total permits for type:^16
^Total fees for type:^$26,751.94
^Total cons. value for type:^$4,195,340
June 2022
^Total permits for type:^29
^Total fees for type:^$44,607.93
^Total cons. value for type:^$8,114,041
July 2022
^Total permits for type:^41
^Total fees for type:^$49,518.98
^Total cons. value for type:^$15,487,762
August 2022
^Total permits for type:^60
^Total fees for type:^$85,986.87
^Total cons. value for type:^$17,796,297
September 2022
^Total permits for type:^50
^Total fees for type:^$66,616.90
^Total cons. value for type:^$13,561,475
October 2022
^Total permits for type:^12
^Total fees for type:^$19,362.96
^Total cons. value for type:^$3,230,668
November 2022
^Total permits for type:^4
^Total fees for type:^$3,310
^Total cons. value for type:^$964,310
December 2022
^Total permits for type:^5
^Total fees for type:^$8,466.98
^Total cons. value for type:^$1,217,644