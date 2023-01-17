Manage Subscription
Chili Meat Loaf Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

January 17, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

Chili Meat Loaf

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection A Culinary Heritage

2 lbs. ground beef

2 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 eggs

1 c. canned tomatoes, chopped

¼ c. onion, chopped

1 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp. garlic powder

½ c. cracker crumbs

1 can kidney beans, drained and mashed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all of the ingredients together and place in a loaf pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Serve as is.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

