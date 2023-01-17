Chili Meat Loaf
Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe
The Poe Collection A Culinary Heritage
2 lbs. ground beef
2 tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
2 eggs
1 c. canned tomatoes, chopped
¼ c. onion, chopped
1 tsp chili powder
¼ tsp. garlic powder
½ c. cracker crumbs
1 can kidney beans, drained and mashed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all of the ingredients together and place in a loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Serve as is.
•••
