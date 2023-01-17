Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | January 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

2:29 p.m. Ana Mendez, 30, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, failure to appear

8:12 p.m. Douglas Earl Travis, 61, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled number; possession drug paraphernalia

11:34 p.m. Zachary Dixon, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance

Tuesday, Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. Kendall Shelley, 35, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, five failure to appear; three residential burglary; breaking or entering; third-degree domestic battery

10:13 p.m. Kurt Aaron Simrell, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, second-degree endangering welfare of a minor; first-degree terroristic threatening; aggravated assault; violation of no contact order; third-degree domestic battering;

Wednesday, Jan. 11

12:56 a.m. Robert Key, 37, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, disorderly conduct; aggravated assault

Thursday, Jan. 12

11:17 p.m. Amanda Trammell, 42, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, failure to appear

Friday, Jan. 13

11:56 a.m.Miguel Nerio-Cornejo, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, second violation of omnibus DWI Act

9:25 p.m. Randall Dutton, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Saturday, Jan. 14

1:28 a.m. Shelly Curtis, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, operation of vehicle without license; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

2:03 a.m. Ethan Johnson, 21, Garfield, by BCSO, careless and prohibited driving; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

2:53 a.m. Emily Jean Fry, 28, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication

3:04 a.m. Sandra Fletcher, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center; violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Sunday, Jan. 15

8:24 p.m. Jackson Abercrombie, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

