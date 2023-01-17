Band students make Honors Band

Sixteen members of the Pea Ridge High School Band tried out for the Region 6 All-Region Honor Band on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to band director Chris Shelby.

Making the All-Region Band is one of the highest individual honors that a high school band member can achieve, and it is the gateway to trying out for the Arkansas All-State Band Band. Students who make the All-Region and All-State Bands are consistently awarded high level band scholarships to higher learning institutions, even if the student is not majoring in music.

"We are proud of ALL the students who auditioned, and are proud to announce that there were seven students who made the Region 6 All-Region Honor Band," Shelby said.

The Pea Ridge Band will be represented in the Honor Bands by the following students:

• Jonah Murphy, first Band, eighth chair Percussion, automatic All-State tryout qualifier;

• Wyatt Dodson, first Band, 17th chair Clarinet, first alternate All-State tryout qualifier;

• Maren Christensen, first Band, eighth chair Flute, automatic All-State qualifier;

• Ava Clark, second Band, sixth chair Flute;

• Croix Licause, second Band, fourth chair Trumpet, first alternate All-State tryout qualifier;

• Joshua McCaslin, second Band, seventh chair French Horn; and

• Jackson Turner, second Band, fourth chair Alto Sax.