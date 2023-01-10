Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Structure destroyed by fire

by Annette Beard | January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge firefighters were aided by firefighters from NEBCO, Little Flock and Avoca fighting a fully involved blaze on a structure on Capt. Good Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Pea Ridge firefighters were aided by firefighters from NEBCO, Little Flock and Avoca fighting a fully involved blaze on a structure on Capt. Miller Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Neighbors said a homeless man had been living in the barn.

Print Headline: Structure destroyed by fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas looking to bounce back at Vanderbilt
by Bob Holt
Kentucky, Calipari frustrated by season-long struggles
by Gary B. Graves
Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don’t rule it out
by Paul Newberry
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability and value for Payton
by Brett Martel
Former Smackover standout receives MVP award
by Sam Lane
ADVERTISEMENT