Pea Ridge firefighters were aided by firefighters from NEBCO, Little Flock and Avoca fighting a fully involved blaze on a structure on Capt. Miller Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Neighbors said a homeless man had been living in the barn.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Structure destroyed by fireby Annette Beard | January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge firefighters were aided by firefighters from NEBCO, Little Flock and Avoca fighting a fully involved blaze on a structure on Capt. Good Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Print Headline: Structure destroyed by fire
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
by Gary B. Graves
by Paul Newberry
by Brett Martel
ADVERTISEMENT