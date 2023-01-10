Storytime at the Pea Ridge Community Library is held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays. This past Wednesday, Leslie Vest read books about snowmen, snow days and snow ball fights.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Snow days are funby Annette Beard | January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leslie Vest read a book about snowmen during Story time at the Pea Ridge Community Library Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Print Headline: Snow days are fun
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
by Gary B. Graves
by Paul Newberry
by Brett Martel
ADVERTISEMENT