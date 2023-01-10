RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973

A Seligman, Mo., rural route mail carrier was killed Saturday in a car-train accident in Seligman. Dead is Johnny Gemmecke, 50.

A membership drive for the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce was scheduled at the monthly meeting. The drive is set for the week of Jan. 2-26 and members of the local ESA chapter, Beta Alpha, will solicit memberships.

A Pea Ridge boy, Robert King, went door to door clearing driveways of snow recently.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 1983

The new Garfield mayor was initiated into his work by grading the roads. Retiring mayor Dennis Mitchell, showed newly-elected mayor Paul Pratt how to operate the road grader.

The Pea Ridge schools finished the 1982-1983 school year with a balance of $14,185 to carry into the next year, superintendent Roy Roe told the School Board.

The Gateway Town Council voted to write new Gov. Bill Clinton and ask for a tourist information center in town.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 14, 1993

A new member of the City Council submitted at the year's first council meeting a list of agenda items for the year he said were submitted by citizens, business owners, alderman and others. Joe Hart said a proposal to exempt groceries from the 1% city sales tax is one of them.

At the Pea Ridge City Council meeting, there was standing room only in the meeting that lasted only 30 minutes. This was the first scheduled meeting to include three new council members -- Frank Rizzio, Thelma Hughes and Joe Hart. Gary Immel was the only returning alderman.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2003

New Pea Ridge Middle School principal Vol Eads said he was "here to calm the waters" as began his first day in charge of fifth to eighth grade students.

Pea Ridge superintendent of schools Virgil Freeman will be evaluated on his first year in the position at the School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 13.

It'll be weeks before the Benton County Sheriff's Office will be able to wrap up its investigation of the shooting on Christmas Eve that left two Garfield men dead.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No.2

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013

The next building project for Pea Ridge schools involves security of facilities as school officials reevaluate the safety of the district's property.

A new doctor's office is in town. Dr. Rhonda Higgins with nurse Tabitha Deal and receptionist Laura Pedraza are ready for clients at Pea Ridge Medical Clinic on North Curtis Avenue.

Keeping the streets clear to travel is a priority for Nathan See, Street Department superintendent, who said his department is ready for winter weather.