Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by From Staff Report | January 10, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, graham cracker, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, cooked carrots, broccoli with ranch, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Jan. 20

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

