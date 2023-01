TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pastor Al Fowler and his wife, Kim, were celebrated Sunday, Jan. 8, on his last Sunday as pastor at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Fowler served for the past 31 years.

Pastor Al Fowler and his wife, Kim, were celebrated Sunday, Jan. 8, on his last Sunday as pastor at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Fowler served for the past 31 years. TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pastor Al Fowler and his wife, Kim, were celebrated Sunday, Jan. 8, on his last Sunday as pastor at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Fowler served for the past 31 years.



Print Headline: Pastor retiring after 31 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content