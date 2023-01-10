Obituaries for the Jan. 11, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

James Harold Beard

James Harold Beard, 98, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was born Jan. 6, 1924, in Lowell to William Lephley Beard and Martha Jane Jones Beard.

Raised on a farm between Lowell and Cave Springs, Harold attended school at Center Corner School until seventh grade, then attended New Hope School for the eighth grade.

When he was 17, he went out west riding a steam engine across the Rocky Mountains to Blackrock, Utah, to work on the railroad.

He returned to northwest Arkansas, joining his parents and younger siblings who had moved to Pea Ridge, where he met, then married Celia Louise Easley on July 5, 1944.

The young couple spent their wedding night traveling to Kansas City by bus to return to his job at a defense plant making bombers for World War II.

Within the year, at the request of his father-in-law, Edgar Easley, the couple returned to Pea Ridge to help raise Louise's five younger brothers and sisters after the death of her mother. Her father died soon thereafter and the couple worked the farm and raised the children, the youngest of whom -- Joyce and Jackie -- called them Mom and Dad.

They later had two children in addition to raising the younger Easley children -- Lee, John, Joann, Joyce and Jackie Easley.

He was known as Grandpa to many, including his Easley nieces and nephews. His hard work and faithfulness was admired by many.

From 1951 to 1957, he drove a milk truck for Kraft Foods.

From 1957 to 1959, he raised chickens and milked cows.

From 1963 to 1985 he purchased Holstein dairy cattle from Rainbow Ranch east of his farm on Sugar Creek, to begin a dairy.

From 1959 to 1971, he purchased and drove another milk route for Kraft.

In 1971, he began driving a school bus for the Pea Ridge School District, a position from which he retired in 1991. He was the bus driver for two generations of Pea Ridge school students, many of whom praised his kindness.

He raised a dairy herd and milked cows from 1971 until the government buy-out in 1985.

He then raised beef cattle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Easley Beard; a grandson, Michael Justin Scism; seven sisters, Thurma Rozar, Roena Wells, Annette Alderson, Era Mabry, Vida Marler, Ada Marie Davenport and Berniece Beard; sister-in-law, Leota Beard; sisters-in-law, Catherine Easley, Joann Collins and Joyce Foster; brothers-in-law Carl Easley, Lee Easley, John Easley and Jackie Easley.

Survivors include his son, James Doyle Beard of Pea Ridge; his daughter, Linda Jean (Pete) VanZandvoord of Little Flock; brothers, Clint Beard of Lowell and Layne (Connie) Beard of Pea Ridge; 10 grandchildren, Christy (Shawn) Guthrie of Garfield, Sara (and Scott) Basinger of Clever, Mo., Rachel (Landon) Thurman of Pea Ridge, Rebekah (Brian) King of Pea Ridge, Hannah (Blake) Hoffman of Pea Ridge, Mary (Cody) Linker of Goshen, Deborah (Justin) Bowen of Pea Ridge, Daniel Beard of Greenland, Joseph (Kecia) Beard of Sulphur Springs and Samuel Beard of Pea Ridge; 18 great-grandchildren, Courtney Norwood of Prairie Creek, Emily (Sam) McClish of Bella Vista, Zach Norwood of Nebraska, Andrew, Jordan, Ezra and Shiloh Basinger of Clever, Mo., Kaden, Easton and Parker Thurman of Pea Ridge, Nathan, Skylar and Raegan King of Pea Ridge, Ayla Hoffman of Pea Ridge, Liam and Aspen Linker of Goshen, Mia Bowen of Pea Ridge and Maya Beard of Pea Ridge; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in First Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Scott Basinger, Landon Thurman, Brian King, Blake Hoffman, Cody Linker, Justin Bowen, Daniel Beard, Joseph Beard and Samuel Beard.

Honorary pallbearers were Nathan King, Zach Norwood, Jerry Collins, Ralph Easley and Ray Easley.

Services were under the arrangement of Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Timm Groshans

Timm Groshans, 52, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 5, 1970.

He grew up in Michigan, Ohio and California. He worked in glass repair in California, truck driving all over the country, and in restaurants in North Carolina and most recently Arkansas. Timm had two superpowers, he had an incredible memory for movie and band trivia, and he could make any animal he met instantly fall in love with him. He loved NSCAR (Rip Dale Earnhardt Sr.), the Dallas Cowboys, and heavy metal music. He was such an outstanding NASCAR ambassador that he was able to turn his non-sports watching mother into a fan.

Survivors are his dog Logan; parents, Gloria Madill and Craig and Patti Groshans; sisters, Angela Spicer, Valerie Madill, Karyn Cross, Yvonne Detrick, Keri Madill and their significant others;and many nieces and nephews.

His family is grateful to his friend Justin for taking his dog Logan. We know Timm would be grateful to know he is being loved and cared for. Timm had a gentle soul and we hope it has found its peace.

Donation in Timm's name, may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, bestfriends.org.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Irena Mae Griscom

Irena Mae Griscom, 87, of Summers, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Springdale, Ark. She was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Springdale, Ark., to Lewis and Clara Belle (Parker) Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Griscom; her parents; brothers and sister, Grover Wilson (Sylvia), Lewis Wilson (Carolyn) and Mabel Niewoehner (Rob), Ted Wilson; two infant sisters; and one niece, Barbie Moore.

Survivors include one son, Dale Griscom and wife Star of Summers, Ark.; one daughter, Shirley Baker of Pea Ridge, Ark.; one brother, Robert Wilson of Paducah, Ken.; two sisters, her twin, Idena Walker of Los Angeles, Calif., and Odessa Farquhar and her husband Bob of Merrimack, N.H.; one sister-in-law, Suzanne Griscom of Cotter, Ark.; two grandsons, James Baker and wife Sarah and Scott Baker and wife Desiree; one granddaughter, Cassie Miglori; three step grandchildren, Ken Fenson, Niki West and Kaitlyn Collett; four great grandchildren, Henley, Finn, Sullivan and Derringer Baker; four step grandchildren, Kenneth, Kendra, Kevin and Kyle; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held Jan. 6, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

Burial was in the Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Fire Department or the Old Union Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Pamela Jo Harris

Pamela Jo Harris, 61, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 24, 2022, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She was born Dec. 2, 1961, in Kansas City, Mo., to William Jack Lyons and Pauline Melissa Roller Lyons.

She married Gerald Eugene Harris June 28, 1975, and worked at First Brands in Rogers. She enjoyed music, sewing, fishing, playing her Wii, rocking her babies and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father; two children, Jason and Samantha; and a brother, Jackie Lyons.

Survivors are her husband, Gerald Harris of the home; her mother, Pauline Lyons of Bella Vista; a daughter, Charli Evans (Carl) of Rogers; siblings, Sherry Thompson (Tim) of Rogers, Sandy Schafer (Darryl) of Bella Vista and Rick Lyons (Sandy) of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, Caleb Evans (Savannah Key), Kyler Harris and Cole Evans; and great-grandchildren, Cash and Wilder Evans.

Visitation for family and friends was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

No other services were planned.

Burial was in Twelve Corners Cemetery in Garfield.

Onlione condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.