Lady Blackhawks defeat Lady Saints

January 10, 2023 at 9:10 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk cheerleaders rouse the fans during a time out of the Pea Ridge game against Shiloh Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Photos from Girls' Basketball Game

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 4, shoots a free throw Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the game against the Lady Saints. Pea Ridge defeated Shiloh 58 to 41.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Jayden Spivey, No. 21, goes up for a shot Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the game against the Shiloh Lady Saints.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Lady Blackhawks practice shots before the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, game against the Lady Saints.

