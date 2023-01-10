TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk cheerleaders rouse the fans during a time out of the Pea Ridge game against Shiloh Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Photos from Girls' Basketball Game
Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 4, shoots a free throw Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the game against the Lady Saints. Pea Ridge defeated Shiloh 58 to 41.
Senior Lady Blackhawk Jayden Spivey, No. 21, goes up for a shot Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the game against the Shiloh Lady Saints.
Lady Blackhawks practice shots before the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, game against the Lady Saints.
Print Headline: Lady Blackhawks defeat Lady Saints
