First Council meeting with six members held

by Annette Beard | January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge City Council met with six seats for the first time in the history of the city on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Looking over information to be acted up were council members Jeff Neil, Cody Keene and Steve Guthrie.

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge City Council met with six seats for the first time in the history of the city on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Council members Merrill White, Nadine Telgemeier and Ginger Larsen evaluated business being presented at the January meeting.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge City Council met with six seats for the first time in the history of the city on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Newly appointed council member Jeff Neil was sworn into office by Mayor Nathan See.

