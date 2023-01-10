Pea Ridge City Council met with six seats for the first time in the history of the city on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Looking over information to be acted up were council members Jeff Neil, Cody Keene and Steve Guthrie.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
First Council meeting with six members heldby Annette Beard | January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge City Council met with six seats for the first time in the history of the city on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Looking over information to be acted up were council members Jeff Neil, Cody Keene and Steve Guthrie.
Print Headline: First Council meeting with six members held
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT