Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | January 10, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

3:49 p.m. William Mayer, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Wednesday, Jan. 4

2:43 p.m. Eric Helms, 40, Garfield, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked license; fleeing; two failure to appear warrants; fictitious auto license plates; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession drug paraphernalia (PDP)

Thursday, Jan. 5

4:32 p.m. Carrie Pool, 43, by BCSO, failure to appear

6:25 p.m. Dalton Evans, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, four failure to appear; possession of firearm by certain persons

7 p.m. Haley Ann Hartman, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, hindering apprehension or prosecution

Friday, Jan. 6

5:22 a.m. Raymond Boyd Jr., 35, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; violation of omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test

10:46 a.m. Danielle Nichole (King) Zimmerman, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, aggravated assault on a family or household member

12:53 p.m. Wendy Cecelia Kurtz, 53, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Sunday, Jan. 8

12:49 p.m. Devin Seth Young, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, second degree endangering welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance Sch 1,2 meth/cocaine; first-degree interference with emergency communications; felony third-degree domestic battering

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

