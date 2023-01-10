Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 3
3:49 p.m. William Mayer, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole
Wednesday, Jan. 4
2:43 p.m. Eric Helms, 40, Garfield, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked license; fleeing; two failure to appear warrants; fictitious auto license plates; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession drug paraphernalia (PDP)
Thursday, Jan. 5
4:32 p.m. Carrie Pool, 43, by BCSO, failure to appear
6:25 p.m. Dalton Evans, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, four failure to appear; possession of firearm by certain persons
7 p.m. Haley Ann Hartman, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, hindering apprehension or prosecution
Friday, Jan. 6
5:22 a.m. Raymond Boyd Jr., 35, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; violation of omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test
10:46 a.m. Danielle Nichole (King) Zimmerman, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, aggravated assault on a family or household member
12:53 p.m. Wendy Cecelia Kurtz, 53, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering
Sunday, Jan. 8
12:49 p.m. Devin Seth Young, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, second degree endangering welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance Sch 1,2 meth/cocaine; first-degree interference with emergency communications; felony third-degree domestic battering