Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Local Publications Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Timmons recited FFA creed

January 3, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph

Zoey Timmons recited the FFA Creed for the Pea Ridge School Board at the regular meeting in December. The Pea Ridge FFA Chapter CCM team placed first in the sub-area, and Zoeyanne Timmons placed second in Creed Speaking. She and the entire CCM team will advance to districts and will compete again in February.

Print Headline: Timmons recited FFA creed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado hits road to take on Sheridan
by Tony Burns
Woodson agreed to two-year deal with Arkansas
by Tom Murphy
Musselman expecting Smith to remain sidelined through January
by Bob Holt
Council, Pinion lift Hogs in come-from-behind win
by Bob Holt
Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement
by John Wawrow & Carolyn Thompson
ADVERTISEMENT