Timmons recited FFA creed

Zoey Timmons recited the FFA Creed for the Pea Ridge School Board at the regular meeting in December. The Pea Ridge FFA Chapter CCM team placed first in the sub-area, and Zoeyanne Timmons placed second in Creed Speaking. She and the entire CCM team will advance to districts and will compete again in February.
Timmons recited FFA creedJanuary 3, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph
