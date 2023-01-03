Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 1

Thursday, Jan. 4, 1973

A severe storm struck north of Pea Ridge shortly after midnight Friday leaving a path of destruction on several farms including the Russell Nichols dairy farm two miles north of town where it is believed a small tornado scooted two sheds three or four feet off their foundations, then stripped the sides and top off one of them.

Rural residents in the Pea Ridge area are reminded that rural fire assessments are due and payable. They are $12 a year. Residents inside the city limits pay $1 per year.

Pea Ridge firefighters fought a grass fire Tuesday at the Willard Lammey residence. Harold Cothran, Ronald Bray, Charles Hardy and Milt Wheeler responded.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1983

The Pea Ridge City Council accepted resignations from two aldermen and appointed their replacements and conducted swearing-in ceremonies for all aldermen, the mayor, the city judge and two Library Board members Monday night. Mayor Lester Hall read the resignations of Jackie Patterson and Alva Lee Johnson. Appointed to replace them were Edgar Wood and Dick VanLaningham. City recorder Lee Otis Hall administered the oats of office to Hall, four aldermen and city judge Dan McConnell and Library Board members Nancy Mendenhall and Louisa Duncan.

Two men were arrested early Saturday in connection with cocaine trafficking in Pea Ridge, according to city marshal Loyd Pifer, who said large amounts of cocaine, cash and a 1963 pickup truck were confiscated as well as some marijuana.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 1

Thursday, Jan. 7, 1993

The Pea Ridge City Council hired a Rogers man to replace Floyd Blackwell as building inspector. Blackwell was named wastewater superintendent to replace Ronnie David, who resigned. The new building inspector is Darrell Van Roekel, who will be paid $15,500 annually.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jerry Collins and assistant chief Jay Hall presented Pea Ridge school nurse Gert Van Lent with $500 worth of clothing for children who need it.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2003

A jack-of-all trades at Oak Ridge Lodge in Pea Ridge, Sharon Pauley finds each day a new challenge.

A four-legged chicken, new area code and vandalized Christmas lights began the year 2002 in the Pea ridge TIMES.

Volunteers with Pea Ridge's recycling program held a potluck dinner Dec. 9 to reflect on the accomplishments of the first year. Coordinator Joyce Hale said Pea Ridge had collected a total of 60,000 pounds of recyclables in its 12 monthly collection days.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2013

School Board members broke ground with brass shovels for the new Blackhawk Stadium Friday joined by school superintendent Rick Neal and Baldwin and Shell employees Mike Castagna and Patrick Tenney.

City Council members amended the 2012 budget in a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 27 approving the $3,356,356 budget, down from the previously approved $3,518,125 budget approved going into 2012. City Clerk Sandy Button said that overall, the city's revenue was down $300,000 in city general.