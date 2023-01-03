Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Nov. 7

7:42 a.m. An employee of a construction site reported a trailer stolen from the area of Hazelton Road. The trailer had been full of lumber and construction materials. On Nov. 21, the case was reviewed by the CID department.

Sunday, Dec. 4

1:58 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cotray Malik Walker, 29, Fayetteville, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia

3 a.m. As a result of an investigation, it was revealed that a suspect involved in a July 25, 2022, traffic stop was guilty of financial identity fraud. Police received an affidavit from Judge Doug Schrantz for arrest of the suspect.

Monday, Dec. 5

8:22 a.m. Police received a report from a resident of Rogers who said she left her cell phone at Battlefield Laundry and upon getting it back from an unknown male, found obscene videos on it.

8:26 a.m. A resident of Kelly Lane reported financial identity fraud involving someone fraudulently billing in excess of $20,000 to his company credit card.

Sunday, Dec. 11

2:27 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Ricks, 45, Pea Ridge, in connection with second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; obstructing highway or other public place

Friday, Dec. 16

9:30 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Janie Michelle McCoy, 38, Hindsville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:27 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Justin Ray Rogers, 27, Yellville, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia

Saturday, Dec. 17

12:20 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Joseph John Pfeiler, 45, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; first offense violation of the Omnibus DWI Act;

11:51 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Lori Anderson Stobaugh, 53, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center; speeding; refusal to submit to chemical test.

Sunday, Dec. 18

11:27 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Adam Villines, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; failure to stop or yield; driving left of center

Monday, Dec. 19

9:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Memphis Perez, 19, Springdale, in connection with defective lights, possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance