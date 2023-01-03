Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Local Publications Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor retiring after 31 years

by From Staff Reports | January 3, 2023 at 10:55 a.m.

Al Fowler, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, is retiring after serving for 31 years.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the church will host a retirement celebration and potluck for Al and Kim Fowler.

"We hope you will join us for this time of recognition for Pastor Al and his selfless service to our church over the course of the past thirty one years," Debbie Turner, secretary, said.

"We would love for you to share your memories and pictures of Pastor Al and Kim with us! For the memories you can write them down, email them or share them by a short video (1 minute or less). We will have a memory/picture board at the celebration. If you need help with this let us know," she said.

There will also be a card basket at the celebration.

"Let's show Pastor Al how much we appreciate him and all that he has done for our church," Turner said.

Print Headline: Pastor retiring after 31 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado hits road to take on Sheridan
by Tony Burns
Woodson agreed to two-year deal with Arkansas
by Tom Murphy
Musselman expecting Smith to remain sidelined through January
by Bob Holt
Council, Pinion lift Hogs in come-from-behind win
by Bob Holt
Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement
by John Wawrow & Carolyn Thompson
ADVERTISEMENT