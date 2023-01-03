Pastor retiring after 31 years

Al Fowler, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, is retiring after serving for 31 years.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the church will host a retirement celebration and potluck for Al and Kim Fowler.

"We hope you will join us for this time of recognition for Pastor Al and his selfless service to our church over the course of the past thirty one years," Debbie Turner, secretary, said.

"We would love for you to share your memories and pictures of Pastor Al and Kim with us! For the memories you can write them down, email them or share them by a short video (1 minute or less). We will have a memory/picture board at the celebration. If you need help with this let us know," she said.

There will also be a card basket at the celebration.

"Let's show Pastor Al how much we appreciate him and all that he has done for our church," Turner said.