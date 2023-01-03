Manage Subscription
Parmesan Potatoes Recipe from the kitchen of Beverly Buterbaugh

January 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Recipes To Remember

4 medium red potatoes, thinly sliced

¼ C. grated Parmesan cheese

1 small onion, sliced into thin rings

¼ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

3 tbsp. of butter or margarine, melted

Place half of the potatoes in a greased two quart or 11-by-7-by-2-inch baking dish.

Top with onions and remaining potatoes; drizzle with butter. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are golden brown and tender.

Serves four.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Parmesan Potatoes Recipe from the kitchen of Beverly Buterbaugh

