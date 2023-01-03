Obituaries for the Jan. 4, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Beverly Nowetta Bailey

Beverly Nowetta Bailey, 80, of Bentonville, Ark., died Dec. 24, 2022. She was born June 1, 1942, in Morris, Okla., to Walter Daniel Bowen and Velma Velesta Carter Bowen.

She enjoyed music, singing, drawing, painting and loved to laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvid Bailey Sr.; two sons, Billy Dade Bailey and Arvid Bailey Jr.; four brothers, James Bowen, Buddy Bowen, Danny Bowen and Doodle Bowen; three sisters, Mary Jones, Alma Ewald and Vicky Ann Bowen; three grandchildren, Nathan Williams, Ashley Fabrizio and Jacob Blaine.

Survivors are two sons, Aaron Bailey of Arkansas and Arland Bailey of Springdale, Ark.; five daughters, Darla Risenhoover of Rogers, Ark., Shelly Morrison of Bentonville, Ark., Shona Sage of Fayetteville, Ark., Donya Bailey of Clarksville, Ark. and Shalena Williamson of Rogers, Ark.; a sister, Linda Bowen of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Bentonville City Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

James Harold Beard

James Harold Beard, 98, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was born Jan. 6, 1924, in Lowell to William Lephley Beard and Martha Jane Jones Beard.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

See next week's TIMES for the full obituary.

David Earl Deason

David Earl Deason, 59, of Dallas, Texas, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Medical City Hospital, Dallas, Texas. He was born Aug. 20, 1963, in Rogers, Ark., to Darwin A. Deason and Bonnie Hardy Deason.

He graduated from Rogers High School, Class of 1981, and attended the University of Arkansas. He moved to Dallas in 1988. There he acquired a position with one of his father's companies, Precept Business Products, where he met the love of his life, Jill Neely.

He and Jill were married Sept. 21, 1996, in Dallas. This marriage later blossomed into a family with five children.

He was with Deason Capital Services when his failing health forced him into 10 years of hospital stays and medical procedures which he endured with grace. His family and his many friends from childhood and Dallas, as well as his love of music, helped him find enjoyment in his physically challenged state. He loved staying in touch with his many friends and family via text. His wonderful sense-of-humor and quick wit entertained all.

One of his favorite things to brag about was the fact that he was chosen "Mr. Tiny Tot of Pea Ridge, 1969."

Survivors are his wife, Jill; children, Madison, Hannah, Emily, Caleb and Aidan; mother, Bonnie Deason of Rogers, Ark.; father, Darwin and wife, Kimberly of Dallas; brother, Doug (Jacki); sister, Sterling Deason O'Donnell (Jody); nephews, Preston Deason and Drake O'Donnell; nieces, Regan Deason and Reese O'Donnell; and many, many friends.

He was laid to rest in the Deason Family estate at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Funeral services were private.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and therapists who worked diligently to care for him during his years of medical needs. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the SM Wright Foundation https://secure.paperlesstrans.com.

Arrangements were by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, TX 75225. Share condolences at Sparkman-Hillcrest.com.

Max Vernon McCoy, Sr.

Max Vernon McCoy, Sr., 85, of Bentonville, died Dec. 30, 2022. He was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Clifty, Ark., to Kenneth and Cora (Evans) McCoy, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was a lifelong resident of northwest Arkansas with the exception of 10 years spent in Wyoming as a police officer. Along with his work as a police officer, he also worked for many years for the newspaper, and as an insurance agent and broker. He also served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed hunting many different types of animals, as well as fishing. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and part of the Bentonville lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Max McCoy, Jr. and Keith McCoy; and one brother, Fred McCoy.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Donna McCoy of Bentonville; three daughters, Brenda McCoy of Colorado, Lena McCoy of Bentonville and Tina Geeding of Bella Vista; two brothers, Gene McCoy (Pat) and Loy McCoy, both of Wyoming; three grandsons, Trevor Banks (Brandi) of Colorado, Trenton Banks of Bella Vista, and Logan Geeding of Bella Vista; two great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Paces Chapel Cemetery between Pea Ridge and Garfield.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

George Merrell

George Merrell, 92, of Rogers, died Dec. 24, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 6, 1930, to Fred and Maudie Dunham Merrell in Rogers, Ark.

He was a member of New Life Fellowship in Pea Ridge, Ark. He retired from Daisy BB Gun.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Merrell; brothers, James Merrell and Bill Merrell; sister, Bonnie Calthorn; and parents, Fred and Maudie Merrell.

Survivors are his children, Karen Gosney and Larry Merrell; siblings, Rosemary Cooper, Furn Lutz and Avis Rigsbee; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, Ark.

Service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Benton County Funeral Home.

Interment was in Benton County Memorial Park, Rogers.

Online condolences can be made to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Roy Dean Norvell

Roy Dean Norvell, 82, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 20, 2022, in Rogers. He was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Harrison to Clifton and Marie Walker Norvell.

He graduated from Bergman High School. He served four years in the Air Force as a military policeman stationed in Topeka, Kan., and the Bermudas. After his service, he went on to receive his bachelor of political science from Arkansas Tech University while working three jobs including deputy sheriff in Pope County and raising three small children.

He started his education career as the principal at Dover. He later became superintendent of Alpena Schools while attending night school to receive his master of political science with a specialist degree in education administration from UofA. He then served as superintendent at Valley Springs. He ran for Boone County sheriff in 1978 and served two terms.

He was superintendent of Pea Ridge and retired in 2002.

He was a Mason and member of Kiwanis, and enjoyed fishing, playing golf and reading. He was a history buff. A lifelong Razorback fan, he loved all sports and attended as many games as he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lily Jo McElroy Norvell; second wife, Carolyn Poe Norvell; and son, Anthony Norvell.

Survivors are his son and daughter-in-law, Victor and Rhonda Norvell; daughter, Kathryn Ann Norvell; granddaughter, Chelsea Hand; brother, Richard Norvell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Emma and Terry Carson, and Elaine and Ben Thompson; nephews, Brett and Cole Thompson; brother-in-law, Ernie McElroy; sister-in-law Susie and Joel Keeter; and nephew, Tyrell Keeter.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in Maplewood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers were the communities he served and the students whose lives he impacted.

Onlineguestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison.

