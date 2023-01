Mammoth Spring takes championship of Tournament

The Mammoth Springs Lady Bears won the championship of the Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational by defeating the Lady Blackhawks Thursday afternoon.

Team winners were:

1st^Mammoth Springs Lady Bears

2nd^Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks

3rd^Star City Lady Dogs

Individual awards from Lady Blackhawk Holiday Tournament were:

Game 1

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Brynn Washam, Lady Bearcats

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Karoline Kiraga, Lady Patriots

Game 2

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Andrea McCandlis, Lady Longhorn

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Caroline Cannon, Lady Bearcats

Game 3

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Anslee Ballew, Lady Bulldogs

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Sierra Smith, Lady Mavericks

Game 4

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Jadyn Spivey, Lady Blackhawks

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Dixie Moulton, Lady Pirates

Game 5

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Mikayla Rampus, Lady Mavericks

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Anna Imbo, Lady Patriots

Game 6

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Payton Clark, Lady Bearcats

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Maria Awarez, Lady Pirates

Game 7

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Adrianna Corbett, Lady Bears

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Gracie Muckleroy, Lady Bulldogs

Game 8

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Leah Telgemeier, Lady Blackhawk

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Andrea McClandis, Lady Longhorns

Game 9

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Ava Maner, Lady Patriots

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Madyla Vaughn, Lady Pirates

Game 10

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Emily Leonard, Lady Cats

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Kattie Vann, Lady Mavericks

Game 11

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Marshay Johnson, Lady Dogs

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Sayde Waltrip, Lady Mavericks

Game 12

C.R. Crawford Const. Player of the Game: Brynn Washam, Lady Bears

Talina McDonald Hustle Award: Makenzie Stites, Lady Blackhawks