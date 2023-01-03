Incident does not pose threat to community

Pea Ridge Police and emergency personnel from the Fire-EMS Department were dispatched to a residence in the city for a physical disturbance in progress about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

As a result of a social media post by the Fire Department, the Police Department received numerous inquiries expressing concern about the safety of the community because of a possible gunshot or stabbing victim.

Officials with the Pea Ridge Police Department assure all residents that there is no danger to the community as a result of this incident and that it was an isolated domestic issue. A suspect is in custody, according to Lt. John Langham, Pea Ridge Police public information officer.

As a result of the investigation, a juvenile male was taken into custody. A knife was involved in the physical altercation which occurred inside a home between the juvenile and another family member. While an ambulance was automatically dispatched, medical treatment was declined by the victim, who was not seriously injured.

Because the defendant is a juvenile, no further information can be released at this time, Langham said.