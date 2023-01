Friends we lost in 2022

July 6

Albert LeRoy Coots, 78, of Gravette, Ark., died June 19, 2022, in Bentonville.

Thelma Jean Hall, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 2, 2022, in Rogers Health and Rehab in Rogers.

Steven Wayne Jennings, 61, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died June 25, 2022, in his home.

Charles "Chuck" Lee Saunders, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died in his home on June 30, 2022, surrounded by family.

July 13

Jonny Faye Leak, 86, of Cassville, Mo., died July 6, 2022 at Roaring River Health and Rehab.

Ross Eugene Pitts, Jr., 75, of Bentonville, Ark., died July 8, 2022.

James Norman Walker, Sr., 59, of Centerton, Ark., died July 3, 2022, in Bentonville.

Trevor Michael Warren, 31, of Rogers, Ark., died July 1, 2022, from a brain aneurysm.

July 20

Gary Lee Fair, 73, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Mary Susan "Susie" Merritt O'Dell, 69, died July 16, 2022.

Emma Lou Pamplin, 100, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 18, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Donald Bondo Pedersen, 84, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on July 17, 2022.

July 27

Dorothy Lea Gunnels, 95, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Bradford House Nursing Center, Bentonville.

Emma Lou Pamplin, 100, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 18, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Bonnie Jean Scott, 81, a resident of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022, in her home.

Jerry Marshall Villines, 77, of Neosho, Mo., formally of Bella Vista, Ark., died July 14, 2022, in New Mexico.

Aug. 3

Charles David Caldwell, 71, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 26, 2022.

Kelley Dilene Merrill, 59, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Arlis Dean "Archie" Moore, 79, died on July 26, 2022, in his home.

Raymond Ward Poston, 92, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 24, 2022 in Bentonville.

Barbara Lou Trager, 85, of Seligman, Mo., died July 28, 2022, in her home.

Aug. 10

Shawn Landrus, 51, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Aug. 17

Jimmy Royle Ellis, 79, of Bentonville, Ark., died Aug. 10, 2022, in Springdale Health and Rehab.

Marla Christine Gastineau, 56, died on Aug. 13, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospital in Bentonville, Ark., after lengthy complications from Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and a surgery that left her paralyzed.

Charlotte D. Kennan, 97, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Sunday Aug. 7, 2022.

Shawn Dane Landrus, 51, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. H

Christine Gaye Neil, 73, of Lowell, Ark., died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

William Michael 'Mike' Reppond, 73, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 10, 2022. He was born April 17 1949.

Aug. 24

Floy Jean Glasscock, 77, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 15, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

Dorothy M. Hill, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 19, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

William G. Krizsan, 82, died Aug. 19, 2022. He was born Nov.7, 1939.

Aug. 31

Cecil Ralph Clifton, 78, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 26, 2022.

Homer Lloyd Fanning, 87, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2022, in Ashley Health and Rehab in Rogers.

Bobby Charles Fletcher, 68, of Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in his home.

Thomas "Tom" Earl Priddy, 78, of Lowell, Ark., died Aug. 23, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Sept. 7

Darrell Joe David, 67, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2022 in Rogers.

Robert Alvis Hayes, 88, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2022, in Bentonville.

Michael James McAllister, 48, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Wanda Roe, 101, passed peacefully at her home in Pea Ridge, Ark., having maintained her independence and mental acuity until the end.

Sept. 14

Pamela M. Bolerjack, 68, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Kathleen Griffin Snyder, 96, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2022, in Rogers.

Wanda Lavonne Wright, 90, of Garfield, Ark., died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Sept. 21

James Dixon, Sr., 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 17, 2022.

Myrtle Jeannette Nida, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died Sept. 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 24, 1946.

Katherine Powell, 80, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2022, in her home in Rogers.

Kathleen Griffin Snyder, 96, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2022, in Rogers.

Marvin Neil Stephens, 88, died Sept. 12, 2022.

Buddy Dean Wright, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 16, 2022.

Sept. 28

James Conrad Dixon, Sr., 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 17, 2022.

Mark Timothy Ellzey, 44, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 6, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice.

Oct. 5

Steve Edward Bassham, 89, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 27, 2022.

Oct. 12

James Vonden Bush, 88, Bentonville, Ark., died on Sept. 25, 2022.

Richard Einert of Bentonville, Ark., died on Sept. 28, 2022.

Shonda Renee Setzer-Harper, 40, of Arkoma, Okla., died Oct. 1, 2022.

Donald William Owen, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 8, 2022, in Wincrest Nursing Home in Springdale.

Jerry Howard Trinkle, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 3, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Oct. 19

Brenda Sue Drain, 45, Bentonville, Ark., died on Oct. 7,2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Glenda Rose Watts, 76, El Dorado, Ark., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Life Touch's John R. Williamson Hospice House.

Oct. 26

Glenn Allen Boone, 59, of Malden, Mo., died Oct. 12, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

Zelda Lavon Horton, 83, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 22, 2022, in her home in Pea Ridge.

Patricia Lea "Pat" Orrick, 88, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 22, 2022, in her home.

Carol June Watkins ,75, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Nov. 2

Carol June Watkins, 75, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 23, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Nov. 9

Avin Banks, 77, of Washburn, Mo., died Nov. 2, 2022, in Rogers.

Calvin Dwayne Cummings, 31, of Garfield, died Nov. 3, 2022.

Sherrel Dodd, 92, of Garfield, Ark., died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in his home.

Philip Ray Owens, 73, longtime resident of Bentonville and recently of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Nov. 16

Buster Bill Davis, 86, of Seligman, Mo., died Nov. 8, 2022, in his home.

Clinton Dewayne Dean, 63, of Pea Ridge died Nov. 3, 2022.

Sylvaleen Happy, 81, of Siloam Springs died Nov. 7, 2022.

Dusty Marie Milne-Jones, 42, of Bella Vista, died Nov. 6, 2022, in Mercy Medical Center in Rogers.

Nov. 23

Gerald "Butch" Lewis Nash, 79, of Cave Springs, died Nov. 16, 2022, in his home.

Nov. 30

Billy Paul Buttry, 69, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 23, 2022, in his home.

Derry Dean Camp, 82, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 24, 2022, in Bentonville.

Richard Lee Carney, 57, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Keith Autry Ferguson, 79, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after fighting cancer for more than 20 years.

Stephanie Jo Lester, 58, of Garfield died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Thomas (Big Chief/Indian) Earl McKeever, 56, died Nov. 20, 2022.

Mary Alice Morgan, 74, of Cassville, Mo., formerly of Pea Ridge, died her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Vicki A. (Buckles) Murr, 62, of Springdale, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Shiloh Nursing Home in Springdale after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer.

Mabel L. Rounds, 90, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 22, 2022, surrounded by family.

Bobby Gene Sims, 74, of Garfield, died Nov. 20, 2022.

Frederick "Fritz" Jess Thompson, 63, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Dec. 7

Billy Paul Buttry, 69, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 23, 2022, in his home.

Mary Alice Morgan, 74, of Cassville, Mo., formerly of Pea Ridge, died in her home Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Dec. 14

Wyatt Matthew Baugh, born Dec. 1, 2022, infant son of Parker Scott Baugh and Heather Elizabeth Stamper Baugh entered heaven Dec. 5, 2022.

Michael Laroy Bransom, 69 of Seligman, Mo., died Dec. 4, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Sharon Sue Whipple, 84, of Belle Plaine, Kan., died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Springdale.

Dec. 21

Dorothy Jean Edwards, 95, of Bentonville, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Bentonville.

Rita Jean Trentham Laird, 72, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, surrounded by her family.

Jesus Lopez Martinez, Jr. (Jesse), 48, died in his home in Bentonville, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Gary Lee Price, 53, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 6, 2022, in his home.

Clifford Eugene "Gene" Taylor, 79, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 17 at Circle of Life in Bentonville.

James (Jim) Whisenhunt, 86, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Jamestown Rehabilitation Center of Rogers.

Dec. 28

Wesley Dean Bell, 60, of Rogers, Ark., died Nov. 28, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

Robert Thomas Mires, 68, of Little Flock, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Janie Lee White, 69, of Bella Vista died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in her residence.