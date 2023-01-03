Flourishing city, school demands attention, change, work from all

New businesses, burgeoning residential subdivisions, elections -- both school and municipal, flourishing school population, rezoning agricultural land to residential and commercial property have all been topics this past year. The restrictions imposed by governments because of covid relaxed and people returned to attending public events including school athletic and entertainment events. The headlines from the last half of the year remind us of the news of this past year.
June 29
Remember, honor, console
Farm land rezoning
Parade means candy for boys!
Library promotes PRIDE; Teen group advises
Jump has local roots
Yager, Saragusa win run-off
Fireworks sales help cheer squad
The joy of watercolor
July 6
State grant sought for playground equipment
Curb appeal installed
Today's Bank to build on Slack Street
Dr. Keturah joins clinic
Neighbors clean streets
Morgan is captain
July 13
Salary for new mayor, insurance for out-going mayor on tap
PRHS grads from 1947 & 2022
Officers lauded for saving lives
Housing density affects sewer
Rezoning requests before city
Smith loves NWA
July 20
Preparing for the worst
More land zoned commercial
Board officers elected: term lengths drawn
Summer fawn
Weaver to be new volleyball coach
Hudson is full-time medic
Stuff the bus; Get supplies
July 27
It's HOT!
Filing for office begins Aug. 3
Salary for new mayor increased
EMS Shift C is here to help
Splash pad equipment damaged, repairs are costly; 'Watch your children'
Aug. 3
Running water to Taco Bell
Mayor asks city to pay insurance
Suspects arrested on felonies
More coffee?
Final plats approved
Capt. Virgin has natural calling
Out with the old
Aug. 10
Few have filed
Hot summer work
New sewer project provides gravity flow; Line opens 3,800 acres to development
Variance for sign height denied by planners
A hand becomes foot
Personnel hired
Butler is EMT
Aug. 17
Most seats uncontested
Community gathers for 2nd Saturday
Principals are ready for school
Excited to be back!
Car wash design OKd
See positioned to take the helm in 2023
Sunset o'er the Ridge
Lucas is medic
Aug. 24
Showing the way!
'No' to insurance pay
Utility corridors considered in city
Lighted crosswalks to be installed
Blackhawk burgers ready
Aug. 31
Student population continues to increase; More teachers needed
Granny's till blesses children
Go, Blackhawks!
Former PRHS student publishes new book
Car show cruisin'
Sept. 7
Pancakes and more served
Artist, teacher, Roe dies at 101
New PD SUVs replace aging, well-worn fleet
Rogers man injured
Sept. 14
Entertainment District proposal nixed by planners
Twisted final TD tackle
Home FLL approved
School budget explained to board members; Personnel is the greatest investment
Sept. 21
Home-made pies auctioned
Council member is sought for Ward 2
Pre-apprenticeship program OKd
Blackhawk umbrellas for sale
School bus drivers are needed
NEBCO Fall Festival has tons of fun, food
Sept. 28
Farm land rezoned
Homecoming celebrated
White calls for more discussion
Five seek Council, three want Planning seats
VFW, Beta Alpha cook for St. Jude's
R3 rezone requested
Seniors advised by police
Oct. 5
Mules are smart, social and stubborn
33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump is Saturday
Students pray around flag pole
Council committee slated
Blaze extinguished; family safe
Wooldridge and Black recall former glory days
Oct. 12
Mules-large and small-amaze, delight thousands
Rural Gann Ridge home destroyed by fire Tuesday; Hydrants not for fire
R3 rezone approved
Oct. 19
Seeking donations for scholarships
Therapy dog joins SRO Fowler
Trees offered in fall giveaway
City of Garfield giving away trees
Sound Garden Cafe is open
Fall festivals set
Oct. 26
Find vision for city
Voice of the Blackhawks honored
Water districts defined
Candidates to be interviewed
Utility corridors reviewed
Nov. 2
Plans: Back to drawing board
Will city apportion cost of growth to new growth?
Code officer is hired
DC trip OKd for PRHS student
Setbacks changes proposed
Nov. 9
City looks at $17 million budget
O'Neal wants to educate public
Three want to help planning
Veteran radioman is speaker for 11.11.22
Nov. 16
Urgent care proposed
Six people seek Ward 3 seat
Subdivision proposed near PRNMP
Planning Commission adopts changes
Nov. 23
Subdivisions get Planning Board's OK
Former sheriff, Ferguson dies
Council tables budget - Merit pay doubled
Firefighters get new air packs
Nov. 30
Crabtree's retirement feted Friday, Dec. 16
House, couple saved from fire
Rezone on tap; public hearing set
Dec. 7
Colored lights, Santas and candy canes on parade
Retiring mayor credits family, God for call to many years of service
Budget talks reset
The Ridge expands - Groundbreaking held
Dec. 14
Officer Apple memorial unveiled
Budget on tap for City Council
Contingencies are required on plan
Service, accomplishments are numerous
Dec. 21
Retirement celebration replete with smiles and tears
Martinez leaves legacy
Police officers bless children with shopping
Budget cuts discussed for Library, Fire
Dec. 28
Chief Powell resigned
Sub-zero temps froze pipes, plant
