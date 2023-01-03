Flourishing city, school demands attention, change, work from all

New businesses, burgeoning residential subdivisions, elections -- both school and municipal, flourishing school population, rezoning agricultural land to residential and commercial property have all been topics this past year. The restrictions imposed by governments because of covid relaxed and people returned to attending public events including school athletic and entertainment events. The headlines from the last half of the year remind us of the news of this past year.

June 29

Remember, honor, console

Farm land rezoning

Parade means candy for boys!

Library promotes PRIDE; Teen group advises

Jump has local roots

Yager, Saragusa win run-off

Fireworks sales help cheer squad

The joy of watercolor

July 6

State grant sought for playground equipment

Curb appeal installed

Today's Bank to build on Slack Street

Dr. Keturah joins clinic

Neighbors clean streets

Morgan is captain

July 13

Salary for new mayor, insurance for out-going mayor on tap

PRHS grads from 1947 & 2022

Officers lauded for saving lives

Housing density affects sewer

Rezoning requests before city

Smith loves NWA

July 20

Preparing for the worst

More land zoned commercial

Board officers elected: term lengths drawn

Summer fawn

Weaver to be new volleyball coach

Hudson is full-time medic

Stuff the bus; Get supplies

July 27

It's HOT!

Filing for office begins Aug. 3

Salary for new mayor increased

EMS Shift C is here to help

Splash pad equipment damaged, repairs are costly; 'Watch your children'

Aug. 3

Running water to Taco Bell

Mayor asks city to pay insurance

Suspects arrested on felonies

More coffee?

Final plats approved

Capt. Virgin has natural calling

Out with the old

Aug. 10

Few have filed

Hot summer work

New sewer project provides gravity flow; Line opens 3,800 acres to development

Variance for sign height denied by planners

A hand becomes foot

Personnel hired

Butler is EMT

Aug. 17

Most seats uncontested

Community gathers for 2nd Saturday

Principals are ready for school

Excited to be back!

Car wash design OKd

See positioned to take the helm in 2023

Sunset o'er the Ridge

Lucas is medic

Aug. 24

Showing the way!

'No' to insurance pay

Utility corridors considered in city

Lighted crosswalks to be installed

Blackhawk burgers ready

Aug. 31

Student population continues to increase; More teachers needed

Granny's till blesses children

Go, Blackhawks!

Former PRHS student publishes new book

Car show cruisin'

Sept. 7

Pancakes and more served

Artist, teacher, Roe dies at 101

New PD SUVs replace aging, well-worn fleet

Rogers man injured

Sept. 14

Entertainment District proposal nixed by planners

Twisted final TD tackle

Home FLL approved

School budget explained to board members; Personnel is the greatest investment

Sept. 21

Home-made pies auctioned

Council member is sought for Ward 2

Pre-apprenticeship program OKd

Blackhawk umbrellas for sale

School bus drivers are needed

NEBCO Fall Festival has tons of fun, food

Sept. 28

Farm land rezoned

Homecoming celebrated

White calls for more discussion

Five seek Council, three want Planning seats

VFW, Beta Alpha cook for St. Jude's

R3 rezone requested

Seniors advised by police

Oct. 5

Mules are smart, social and stubborn

33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump is Saturday

Students pray around flag pole

Council committee slated

Blaze extinguished; family safe

Wooldridge and Black recall former glory days

Oct. 12

Mules-large and small-amaze, delight thousands

Rural Gann Ridge home destroyed by fire Tuesday; Hydrants not for fire

R3 rezone approved

Oct. 19

Seeking donations for scholarships

Therapy dog joins SRO Fowler

Trees offered in fall giveaway

City of Garfield giving away trees

Sound Garden Cafe is open

Fall festivals set

Oct. 26

Find vision for city

Voice of the Blackhawks honored

Water districts defined

Candidates to be interviewed

Utility corridors reviewed

Nov. 2

Plans: Back to drawing board

Will city apportion cost of growth to new growth?

Code officer is hired

DC trip OKd for PRHS student

Setbacks changes proposed

Nov. 9

City looks at $17 million budget

O'Neal wants to educate public

Three want to help planning

Veteran radioman is speaker for 11.11.22

Nov. 16

Urgent care proposed

Six people seek Ward 3 seat

Subdivision proposed near PRNMP

Planning Commission adopts changes

Nov. 23

Subdivisions get Planning Board's OK

Former sheriff, Ferguson dies

Council tables budget - Merit pay doubled

Firefighters get new air packs

Nov. 30

Crabtree's retirement feted Friday, Dec. 16

House, couple saved from fire

Rezone on tap; public hearing set

Dec. 7

Colored lights, Santas and candy canes on parade

Retiring mayor credits family, God for call to many years of service

Budget talks reset

The Ridge expands - Groundbreaking held

Dec. 14

Officer Apple memorial unveiled

Budget on tap for City Council

Contingencies are required on plan

Service, accomplishments are numerous

Dec. 21

Retirement celebration replete with smiles and tears

Martinez leaves legacy

Police officers bless children with shopping

Budget cuts discussed for Library, Fire

Dec. 28

Chief Powell resigned

Sub-zero temps froze pipes, plant

The year 2022 in review through headlines