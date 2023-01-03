Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Local Publications Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Flags replace candy canes

by Annette Beard | January 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Street Department employees Hagen Schader (in the bucket) and Sawyer Varner took down Christmas decorations off the street light poles and placed American flags on the poles Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Street Department employees Hagen Schader (in the bucket) and Sawyer Varner took candy cane Christmas decorations off the street light poles and placed American flags on the poles Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Print Headline: Flags replace candy canes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT