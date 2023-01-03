Cottinghams married 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cottingham will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Jan. 6.

Cottingham and Vera Sue Keeling met while both were serving in the U.S. Air Force at Little Rock Air Force Base. They were married in North Little Rock on Jan. 6, 1973.

Bob retired from Walmart Aviation in 2018. He served as a Pea Ridge City Council member for 13 years.

The couple has made their home in Pea Ridge since 1982. They have two children, Candice Barbour of Chino Hills, Calif., and John Cottingham and wife Elisa of Bella Vista, and two grandchildren, Lily Barbour of California and John Robert Cottingham of Bella Vista.