Cheer squads earn 1sts in competitions

by From Staff Reports | January 3, 2023 at 9:05 a.m.
Courtesy photographs PRJH and PRHS teams competed this past weekend in the Fayetteville Cheer Classic. Both teams took 1st place in the 4A coed division.

Both Junior High and senior High School Competition Cheer Teams took first place in the recent competitions.

PRHS competed in the Southern Spirit Federation Competition on Nov. 19, 2022. They took first place in the 4A coed division.

PRJH and PRHS teams competed in the Fayetteville Cheer Classic and both teams took first place in the 4A coed division.

Both teams took first place in the Gentry Cheer Classic.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Southern Spirit Federation Competition in Bentonville, Pea Ridge Junior High earned first place and Gentry earned second. For the senior high teams, Pea Ridge took second behind Bauxite who tok first.

The HS team traveled to the AAA State Championship Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Courtesy photographs PRHS competed in the Southern Spirit Federation Competition on Nov.r 19, 2022. They took first place in the 4A coed division.
Courtesy photographs PRJH and PRHS teams competed this past weekend in the Fayetteville Cheer Classic. Both teams took 1st place in the 4A coed division.

