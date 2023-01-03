Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | January 3, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

12:29 a.m. Argenis Garcia, 32, homeless, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/ revoked driver's license; four failure to appear warrants; contempt of court; refusal to submit to chemical test; speeding; first driving under the influence of drugs; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; hold for Springdale Police Dept.

Thursday, Dec. 29

5:28 a.m. Jesse Franklin Harrington, 29, Garfield, by Gravette Police, violation of no contact order

12:39 p.m. James Ray Larson, 36, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine; revocation of probation/parole

1:17 p.m. Steven Allen Schodrowski, 50, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Friday, Dec. 30

3:41 a.m. Nancy Jackson, Seligman, Mo., 50, by BCSO, contempt of court; possession controlled substance

6:14 p.m. Melvin Wishon, 65, Avoca, by BCSO, theft of property; residential burglary

Saturday, Dec. 31

3:46 p.m. Bryan Gene Deshields, 50, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent

Sunday, Jan. 1

5:11 p.m. Michael Fuller, 30, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two possession of a controlled substance (PCS); felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia PDP

Monday, Jan. 2

1:07 a.m. John Dryja, 31, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearm by certain persons; fictitious auto license plate; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia PDP; failure to register motor vehicle

