Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 9

Thursday, Feb. 28, 1973

Meeting in monthly session Monday, established a policy on mandatory retirement for teachers and set up meetings for conferences with a number of architects who wish to plan the proposed new gym complex here.

Members of the Pea Ridge and Little Flock Planning Commissions met together with Larry Wood and Nancy Reynolds of Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission to work out a mutual boundary for planning jurisdiction in the rural area between the two towns.

Billy Sisco, owner of Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge, announced that he has been joined in operating the funeral home by his son-in-law, Sammy Spivey. Spivey graduated Feb. 16 from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. He and his wife, Janet, reside in Pea Ridge

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 9

Wednesday, March 2, 1983

Local ladies were included in the group of paintings displayed on the walls of the Bank of Pea Ridge Friday. They are "My Mother, Mattie Easley," by Maxine Lee, and one of Dr. Sally LeBoeuf by Margaret Stucki.

The long-standing problems of how to best meet the needs of a special needs student were discussed by School Board members with the student's mother. In other business, the board renewed the contract for Carol Ross, high school principal.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 9

Thursday, March 4, 1993

Completion of the rehabilitation of the tour road at Pea Ridge National Military Park has been delayed by bad weather.

You don't have to be a Civil War buff to enjoy reading "Pea Ridge Civil War Campaign in the West" by William Shea, co-author with Earl J. Hess. The book, which provides an in-depth look at the biggest and most important Civil War battle west of the Mississippi River, reads like a novel.

Christy Graham, Pea Ridge High School senior, was crowned Colors Day queen. She was escorted by Michael David.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 9

Wednesday, March 5, 2003

Marvin Higginbottom, school superintendent for Pea Ridge from 1988 until his retirement in 1995, was back at the helm of the school district as interim superintendent following the resignation of first-year superintendent, Dr. Virgil Freeman.

Northwest Arkansas Historical Education Association will present living history demonstrations marking the 141st anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge March 8-9.

Bentonville Police officer Guary Morgan and Pea Ridge Police Chief Tim Ledbetter put a new bulletproof vest on Bentonville Police dog D.J., thanks to an anonymous donation of $700 from a resident of Pea Ridge.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013

Considering the safety of the students and school staff is a priority when determining whether to close school during inclement weather, according to school superintendent Rick Neal, who has had to make that decision twice in the last week because of snow.

Three boys were arrested and a horse was killed in Little Flock Friday. Pea Ridge Police assisted Little Flock Police in the investigation.

Three fires -- two in the same house -- are being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Two of the fires were in a house on Wilkerson Road and one was on Gary Fletcher Road.