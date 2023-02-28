Police officers save the dance

Isabelle Snow, 5, was in her dress ready to go to the dance at school Friday when her dad called saying he wasn't coming.

Her grandmother, Tina Adkins, turned up the music for a dance party in the kitchen to try to console her.

Her mother, Tiana Haynes, called the police for help.

"When they showed up, we were doing a dance party in the kitchen," Adkins said. "It was awesome!"

"They are great up here. Our officers here are wonderful!" she said. "They've always been just awesome!"

"My daughter had called them," she said, explaining that her daughter knew they were people on whom she could rely.

"Isabelle was very upset. It was a last-minute thing. Dad called and said he wasn't going to be here," Adkins said, adding that Tia was trying to figure out a way to console her daughter.

"The officers here are so great. They helped with my son when he was a teen-ager and ... would come over and hang out with him and talk with him as a person," Adkins said.

"That was her go to... 'let's ask them' and they pulled through!" Adkins said. "They got here so quickly and it was a Friday night."

Adkins, who said she came here from San Francisco, Calif., loves Pea Ridge.

"I'll never leave Pea Ridge. I'll die here," Adkins said.

"The community is awesome!"