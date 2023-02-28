Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES State Rep. Brit McKenzie serves the last bit of chili from one of the crock pots holding the award-winning chili during the 18th annual Chili Cook-off sponsored by the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department was well attended Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. McKenzie (District 7) and State Senator Joshua Bryant (District 32) teamed up to compete with their chili which won the judge's choice award.

State Rep. Brit McKenzie serves the last bit of chili from one of the crock pots holding the award-winning chili during the 18th annual Chili Cook-off sponsored by the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department was well attended Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. McKenzie (District 7) and State Senator Joshua Bryant (District 32) teamed up to compete with their chili which won the judge's choice award. Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The 18th annual Chili Cook-off sponsored by the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department was well attended Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Chili served by representatives from Freedom Bank tied as the People's Choice with chili from Lumpy's Truckin' chili.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The 18th annual Chili Cook-off sponsored by the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department was well attended Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Chili served by Lumpy from Lumpy's Truckin' tied as the People's Choice with chili from representatives of Freedom Bank. Lumpy's also won best booth presentation.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The 18th annual Chili Cook-off sponsored by the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department was well attended Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. State Representative Brit McKenzie (District 7) and State Senator Joshua Bryant (District 32) teamed up to compete with their chili which won the judge's choice award.



Print Headline: People’s Choice chilis tied

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content