Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, March 6
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, seasoned corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday,March 7
Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, March 8
Breakfast: Banana muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, whole-grain roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 9
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, broccoli salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
