Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Reports | February 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, seasoned corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday,March 7

Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 8

Breakfast: Banana muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, whole-grain roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 9

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, broccoli salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 10

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

