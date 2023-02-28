Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Feb. 2

2:10 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Greer Street for a possible breaking and entering. As a result of the investigation, police cited Tia Nichole Calcote, 28, Jane, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and Brandon Jackson, 27, Pineville, Mo., in connection with theft by receiving.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

8:55 a.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported that his minor daughter's vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the high school parking lot. As a result of the investigation, police were able to view video recordings showing the incident. The suspect was identified as a juvenile and cited for failure to stop after an accident.

4:14 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported his former wife moved his children out of state and he is supposed to have visitation. The investigation was closed Feb. 20 after the situation was resolved, according to the police report.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

3:08 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to a criminal mischief report involving a cut cable.

Saturday, Feb. 18

6:08 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported fraud involving someone opening a cell phone account in her name.

Sunday, Feb. 19

12:23 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Seabolt Street as a result of a 911 hang-up call. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Garrett Mitchell Malone, 29, Little Flock, in connection with third-degree domestic battering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Feb. 20

Tuesday, Feb. 21

2:59 am. As a result of a traffic stop on Slack Street at It'll Do Road, police cited Margaret McGhee, 43, Bentonville, in connection with driving vehicle with license or registration suspended and driving left of center.